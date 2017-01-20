Nepal mourns death of the country's most famous rapper

Nepal mourns its 'voice of a generation' after the mysterious death of the country's most famous rapper who was found hanged at his wife's parents' home in a west London suburb Nepal has been thrown into mourning for the country's most famous rapper, who has died in an apparent suicide at his wife's parents' home in London. Yama Buddha, 30, is a household name in Nepal and his death has been greeted with shock in the Nepalese capital, where the Kathmandu Post referred to him as the 'voice of a generation'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.