Nepal: Major political parties agree on announcing poll dates4 min ago

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 22 : The ruling Communist Party of Nepal and main opposition parties have agreed on the announcement of the civic poll dates in three to four days, however, they stuck to their old stances on the Constitution Amendment Bill. This means the political deadlock will continue for some time, but all sides have agreed to fast-track the passage of election related bills, reports the Himalayan Times.

