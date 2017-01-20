Nepal: Major political parties agree ...

Nepal: Major political parties agree on announcing poll dates4 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: India.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 22 : The ruling Communist Party of Nepal and main opposition parties have agreed on the announcement of the civic poll dates in three to four days, however, they stuck to their old stances on the Constitution Amendment Bill. This means the political deadlock will continue for some time, but all sides have agreed to fast-track the passage of election related bills, reports the Himalayan Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,209,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC