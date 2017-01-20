Nepal fails to deliver relief to quake survivors - rights group

Nearly two years since Nepal's devastating earthquakes, millions of survivors languish in makeshift shelters as the government has failed to deliver billions of dollars pledged in aid for rebuilding, a human rights group said on Friday. Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016.

