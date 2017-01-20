Nepal fails to deliver relief to quake survivors - rights group
Nearly two years since Nepal's devastating earthquakes, millions of survivors languish in makeshift shelters as the government has failed to deliver billions of dollars pledged in aid for rebuilding, a human rights group said on Friday. Women clean the premises of the historic nine-storey Dharara tower during the first anniversary of the earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 24, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC