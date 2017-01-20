Nepal: Elephant attack kills Indian t...

Nepal: Elephant attack kills Indian tourist

Kathmandu, Jan 10 : An Indian tourist has been killed during a wild elephant attack in Nepal's Chitwan district on Tuesday, media reports said. [NK World] The 22-year-old Sneha Kanpara was attacked by the tusker at the Elephant Breeding Centre, the District Police Office was quoted as saying by The Himalayan Times.

