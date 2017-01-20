Nepal doubles migrant workers' insurance coverage1 hour ago

Kathmandu, Jan 24 Prime Minister Prachanda today unveiled an ambitious plan to provide insurance cover to Nepalese workers going to India and double the insurance cover for those going to 110 other destinations across the world. According to the plan, migrant workers for destinations other than India will now have to buy life insurance and general insurance coverage worth Rs 2 million from January 28. However, workers going to India, after taking permission from the concerned district administration office from February 12, can buy the insurance worth up to Rs 1.25 million.

