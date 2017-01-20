Nepal doubles migrant workers' insura...

Nepal doubles migrant workers' insurance coverage1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: India.com

Kathmandu, Jan 24 Prime Minister Prachanda today unveiled an ambitious plan to provide insurance cover to Nepalese workers going to India and double the insurance cover for those going to 110 other destinations across the world. According to the plan, migrant workers for destinations other than India will now have to buy life insurance and general insurance coverage worth Rs 2 million from January 28. However, workers going to India, after taking permission from the concerned district administration office from February 12, can buy the insurance worth up to Rs 1.25 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,218 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC