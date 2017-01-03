Nepal: Constitution amendment bill would not be endorsed in...
Nepal's Opposition leader and former prime minister KP Sharma Oli today refused to let the the Constitution amendment bill, aimed at addressing the demands of agitating Madhesi parties, pass in the Parliament. Talking to journalists at Biratnagar Airport in eastern Nepal, CPN-UML Chairman Oli accused the government that by tabling the Constitution amendment bill in Parliament it had ignored the Supreme Court order which had noted that state boundaries cannot be reviewed without an approval from the Provincial Assemblies.
