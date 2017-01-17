Ncell 4G permit could be delayed for months
Reports from Nepal suggest that it could still be several months before mobile operator Ncell is cleared to provide 4G services. Rival firm Nepal Telecom was given the go-ahead to introduce 4G technology in December and launched a limited service at the start of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC