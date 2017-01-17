Ncell 4G permit could be delayed for ...

Ncell 4G permit could be delayed for months

Tuesday

Reports from Nepal suggest that it could still be several months before mobile operator Ncell is cleared to provide 4G services. Rival firm Nepal Telecom was given the go-ahead to introduce 4G technology in December and launched a limited service at the start of this year.

Chicago, IL

