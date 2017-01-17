Mud hut periods

Mud hut periods

An ancient Hindu tradition in which menstruating women are banished to an outhouse is under the spotlight in Nepal after the death of a 15-year-old girl . The practice was banned in 2005 but still continues in western areas.

Chicago, IL

