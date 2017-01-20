Madhesh based parties stand firm on amendment demands, government...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 13: The agitating alliance of Madhesh based parties have stood firm on their demand of Constitution amendment before elections, even as the government has agreed to revise the proposal tabled in the parliament. In a meeting held between the Madhesi Alliance and the ruling CPN- Maoist Center and Nepali Congress, Madhesi leaders repeated their demand of making the amendment before holding elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.