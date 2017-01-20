Madhesh based parties stand firm on amendment demands, government...
Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 13: The agitating alliance of Madhesh based parties have stood firm on their demand of Constitution amendment before elections, even as the government has agreed to revise the proposal tabled in the parliament. In a meeting held between the Madhesi Alliance and the ruling CPN- Maoist Center and Nepali Congress, Madhesi leaders repeated their demand of making the amendment before holding elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC