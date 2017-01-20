Looking to Raise Money for a Children's Charity? & Get Ready for Expedition Everest
If you're looking to raise money for a charity, what better cause than the world's children? The phrase 'children are our future' might now seem cheesy, but there's no doubt it's the truth. While 2016 has been, in many ways, a difficult time, with the war in Syria and political divisions greater than ever, we have the ability to make the future brighter.
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
