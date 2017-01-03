Kathmandu and Chengdu become sister cities.

Nepali capital city Kathmandu and Chinese city Chengdu have formally entered into the bond of sister cities, an agreement to that effect was signed here by Chief of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Rudra Singh Tamang and visiting Party Secretary of CPC Chengdu Committee Tang Liangzhi. The sister city relationship is expected to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people of two countries and to consolidate and develop friendly cooperation between the two cities.

