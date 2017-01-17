INTERPOL launches new project targeti...

INTERPOL launches new project targeting African-Asian wildlife crime links

KATHMANDU, Nepal, 20th January, 2017 - INTERPOL has launched a new project to identify and dismantle organised crime networks that make billions through illegal wildlife trade between Africa and Asia.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,100,126

