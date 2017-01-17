India helps Nepal install 2,700 shallow tube wells

Kathmandu, Jan 19 - In an effort to impart growth to Nepal's agricultural sector through enhanced facilities, India has assisted the Himalayan nation install 2,700 shallow tubewells to meet irrigation needs in the Terai region. Nepal's Minister for Irrigation Dipak Giri and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Ranjit Rae on Thursday inaugurated the Nepal-Bharat Maitri Irrigation Project under which New Delhi gave an NRs 256.72 million grant to Kathmandu for procurement and installation of pumps for 2,700 shallow tubewells in 12 Teraian districts.

