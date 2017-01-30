India extends NRs 249 mn aid for Nepal road project
Kathmandu, Jan 30 - India on Monday handed over to Nepal a cheque for NRs 249 million to help four road projects in the Himalayan country. Indian Ambassador Ranjit Rae handed over the cheque to Nepal's Physical Infrastructure and Transport Minister Ramesh Lekhak in Kathmandu at a function.
