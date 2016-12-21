Hunger striking doctor demands better...

Hunger striking doctor demands better healthcare in Nepal

Dr Govinda KC spent 22 days lying on a gurney in a hospital in Nepal's capital Kathmandu, but he was not a patient. The orthopaedic surgeon was on hunger strike.

