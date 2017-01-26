How sustainable investing is like cli...

How sustainable investing is like climbing a mountain

Envestnet co-founder and executive vice president James Lumberg reflects on why investing with the intention of saving the world is no different from ascending one of its biggest summits When I climbed Mount Everest, the best moment wasn't actually on the summit itself - it was well below the summit, when I first realized that my fellow climbers and I would indeed reach the top. When climbing a mountain, progress is a matter of innumerable small steps in tandem with your companions on the journey - and being certain you are on the right path to your ultimate goal is an important goal of its own.

