Global warming turns up the heat on glacial lake risk in the Himalayas

1 hr ago Read more: IRIN

As the Earth's temperature rises, many glaciers atop the Himalayas are in retreat. That can cause disaster for mountain communities, as melting ice feeds glacial lakes that overflow and wash out everything in their path - a phenomenon known as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods .

Chicago, IL

