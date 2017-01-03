Gender Bender: Nepal's first transgender model to walk at Lakm Fashion Week
ANJALI Lama, 32, may be a little older than your average aspiring catwalk model, but in a roomful of runway aspirants she clearly stands out with her razor-sharp cheekbones, wiry frame and endless legs. At the modelling audition for Lakme Fashion Week's Summer/Resort 2017 edition, she fits right in, wearing the de rigueur black mini dress and doing the catwalk with practised poise.
