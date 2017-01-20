Feature: International marriages between Nepalese and Chinese youngsters gaining popularity

Magh, a Nepalese month as per the lunar calendar, is regarded as an auspicious time for weddings and thousands of people throughout the country, having found their perfect match, tie the knot in this winter-month. One of the more unique of these weddings was held in the capital city recently and to the surprise of some, the occasion was not only a cross-cultural marriage between two youngsters but also a cross-country marriage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.