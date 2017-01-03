Ever-dressed

A FAILSWORTH woman scaled the heights to fight the disease that took her mother's life. The sky was no limit for fundraising champion Amanda Hamer who took on a 19-day trek to Mount Everest Base Camp... carrying her wedding dress! Due to the impracticalities of trekking across Nepal actually wearing her gown, adventurous Amanda saved popping on the dress for when she reached Base Camp at a height of more than 17,500 ft.

