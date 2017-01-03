Ever-dressed

Ever-dressed

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Oldham Chronicle

A FAILSWORTH woman scaled the heights to fight the disease that took her mother's life. The sky was no limit for fundraising champion Amanda Hamer who took on a 19-day trek to Mount Everest Base Camp... carrying her wedding dress! Due to the impracticalities of trekking across Nepal actually wearing her gown, adventurous Amanda saved popping on the dress for when she reached Base Camp at a height of more than 17,500 ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oldham Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC