Envoy reiterates Sri Lanka's support ...

Envoy reiterates Sri Lanka's support to reconstruct quake-damaged temples in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Jan 10, Kathmandu: Sri Lanka's Ambassador to Nepal Ms. W. Swarnalatha Perera, on Tuesday, has reiterated that Sri Lanka would help Nepal rebuild the quake-damaged Rato Machhindranath Temple in Bungamati and the Ananda Kuti Vihar in Swayambhu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,576 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,151

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC