Discover a lesser-known Buddhist script with arrow-like characters

A folio side from the manuscript of the Candralamkara , 1278, Cambridge University Library, also known as arrow-headed script in modern times Back in 1884, British Indologist Cecil Bendall came across a fragment of a unique manuscript in Kathmandu, Nepal. Due to the form of its calligraphic characters, he described it as 'arrow-headed script' and suggested that it might be identical to Bhaiksuki, an Indian script mentioned by the famous Persian polymath Al-Biruni back in the 10th Century.

