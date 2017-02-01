Delhi: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat flags off motor bike expedition4 min ago
New Delhi [India], Jan. 30 : Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday flagged off a motor bike expedition of the 9 Gorkha Rifles which completed 200 years of Raising. This expedition has begun in Delhi and will end at Siliguri, after passing through Nepal.
