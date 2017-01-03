Debt traps threaten Nepal quake victims

Debt traps threaten Nepal quake victims

Yesterday

Victims of Nepal's 2015 earthquake are at risk of slipping into debt as they face a second winter in temporary shelters, according to a monitoring group which says the government has been too slow to disperse reconstruction grants.

