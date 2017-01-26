Dahal-led government a failure, says Madhesi leader

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan. 28 : Madhesi Janadhikar Forum chairman Bijaya Kumar Gachhadar has said that the incumbent Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government has so far been unsuccessful as it failed to create consensus on the Constitution Amendment Bill. Gachhadar said on Friday that the current government should strive to seek a package deal in order to end the current political impasse and implement the new constitution, reports the Kathmandu Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.