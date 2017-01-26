CIA documented UFOs over India and Nepal

CIA documented UFOs over India and Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Unexplained Mysteries

The documents, which were published on the CIA's website earlier this month, include an "information report" disseminated on April 11, 1968 concerning multiple UFO sightings. One of these occurred over Nepal on the evening of February 19 of the same year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Unexplained Mysteries.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,376,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC