China's role in Nepal shouldn't make India nervous: Daily
Beijing, Jan 19 - India should not be nervous of China's expanding role in Nepal, and realise that New Delhi and Beijing could help Kathmandu in bettering its infrastructure, a Chinese daily said on Wednesday. A Global Times editorial also told India to drop the mentality that China is trying to undercut its influence in South Asia.
