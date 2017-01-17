China's role in Nepal shouldn't make ...

China's role in Nepal shouldn't make India nervous: Daily

8 hrs ago

Beijing, Jan 19 - India should not be nervous of China's expanding role in Nepal, and realise that New Delhi and Beijing could help Kathmandu in bettering its infrastructure, a Chinese daily said on Wednesday. A Global Times editorial also told India to drop the mentality that China is trying to undercut its influence in South Asia.

Chicago, IL

