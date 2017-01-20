China provides language training to tourism professionals in Nepal
Some 40 tourism professionals of Nepal on Wednesday graduated from basic Chinese language training course provided by the Chinese government. The tourism professionals received six-month long language class in the capital city as per the agreement reached between the two countries during the then Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China last March.
