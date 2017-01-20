China provides language training to t...

China provides language training to tourism professionals in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Some 40 tourism professionals of Nepal on Wednesday graduated from basic Chinese language training course provided by the Chinese government. The tourism professionals received six-month long language class in the capital city as per the agreement reached between the two countries during the then Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's visit to China last March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC