China-Nepal airline adds new aircraft in its fleet
Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint venture airline, has took delivery of its second brand new Airbus 320-214 into fleet. The aircraft, made in Germany with the registration number 9N-ALV, flew from Hamburg to Kathmandu on Tuesday and was welcomed by a ceremonial water cannon salute at Tribhuvan International Airport after it landed at 11:04 a.m. local time.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Sam
|1
