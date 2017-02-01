China-Nepal airline adds new aircraft in its fleet

Himalaya Airlines, a China-Nepal joint venture airline, has took delivery of its second brand new Airbus 320-214 into fleet. The aircraft, made in Germany with the registration number 9N-ALV, flew from Hamburg to Kathmandu on Tuesday and was welcomed by a ceremonial water cannon salute at Tribhuvan International Airport after it landed at 11:04 a.m. local time.

