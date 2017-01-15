Bulls lock horns at Nepal winter fest...

Bulls lock horns at Nepal winter festival

The bulls pawed the ground sending a dusty cloud into the air before locking horns to a huge cheer from the crowd that had gathered in a makeshift arena in the Himalayan foothills of Nepal. The bullfight in the remote village of Taruka, about 76 kilometers from Nepal's capital Kathmandu, takes place each year to mark the end of winter, according to the Hindu calendar.

