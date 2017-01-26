Bon Ishikawa discovers the strength o...

Bon Ishikawa discovers the strength of community in documentary on Nepal earthquake

During one scene in Bon Ishikawa's upcoming documentary "Sekai de Ichiban Utsukushii Mura" , the photographer-turned-filmmaker uses a drone to capture one of Asia's oldest traditions: the collecting of honey from caves in the steep cliffs of the Himalayas. The local Gurung people have been practicing the custom for hundreds of years, but they were forced to discontinue it on April 25, 2015, after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake devastated Nepal.

