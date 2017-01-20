Birthday wish: measure Everest

Birthday wish: measure Everest

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, Jan. 24: India's oldest government science agency is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary this year through an expedition to measure the height of Mount Everest amid speculation that the 2015 Nepal earthquake may have moved the peak. The Survey of India will use modern satellite-linked instruments and traditional trigonometry to determine the peak's altitude which is currently documented through multiple surveys at 8,848 metres above sea level, the Surveyor General of India, Swarna Subba Rao, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News You Haven't Left The Building But Your Brain's ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Sam 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,093 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC