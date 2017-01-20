Birthday wish: measure Everest
New Delhi, Jan. 24: India's oldest government science agency is set to celebrate its 250th anniversary this year through an expedition to measure the height of Mount Everest amid speculation that the 2015 Nepal earthquake may have moved the peak. The Survey of India will use modern satellite-linked instruments and traditional trigonometry to determine the peak's altitude which is currently documented through multiple surveys at 8,848 metres above sea level, the Surveyor General of India, Swarna Subba Rao, said.
