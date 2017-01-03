Bid to help earthquake victims in Nepal
A ROOFER from Newport will be heading out to Nepal to help in the massive rebuilding of the country following last year's earthquake. Matt Leppard, of Linden Road, has volunteered to join the charity, Raleigh International Trust, to work on a community project in the rural village of Gorkha, an area in which 85 per cent of homes were affected by the quake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isle of Wight County Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC