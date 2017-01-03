Bid to help earthquake victims in Nepal

A ROOFER from Newport will be heading out to Nepal to help in the massive rebuilding of the country following last year's earthquake. Matt Leppard, of Linden Road, has volunteered to join the charity, Raleigh International Trust, to work on a community project in the rural village of Gorkha, an area in which 85 per cent of homes were affected by the quake.

