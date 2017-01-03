Bid to help earthquake victims in Nepal

Bid to help earthquake victims in Nepal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Isle of Wight County Press

A ROOFER from Newport will be heading out to Nepal to help in the massive rebuilding of the country following last year's earthquake. Matt Leppard, of Linden Road, has volunteered to join the charity, Raleigh International Trust, to work on a community project in the rural village of Gorkha, an area in which 85 per cent of homes were affected by the quake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isle of Wight County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec '16 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,761,090

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC