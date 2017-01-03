Bhaktapur
Bhaktapur is a living medieval city in the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal. The winter cool meant no rain, plenty of dust and smoke, and great light.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
