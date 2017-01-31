Behind the faces of Sadhus who devote...

Behind the faces of Sadhus who devote their lives to God

Behind the faces of the Sadhus: The holy men of Nepal who leave all of their material pleasures and worldly goods behind to devote themselves to God The Sadhus rely heavily on people's good will to supply them with food, drink and the occasional night's rest Wandering through the cities and forests of Nepal are the holy men who have left all materialistic pleasures behind to live a life devoted to God. The appearances of the Sadhus vary from brightly coloured face paints and decorations, to minimalistic practical clothing, but they all represent the fundamental values and meanings of Hinduism.

