Avalanches are becoming more common, ...

Avalanches are becoming more common, thanks to climate change, researchers say

Thursday Jan 19

An avalanche buried an Italian resort on Wednesday, leaving at least 30 people trapped inside, and scores likely dead. Officials link the immediate cause to a series of earthquakes in central Italy.

Chicago, IL

