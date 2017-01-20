Arrivals from China, India drive Nepal's tourism industry to recovery

Tourism in Nepal headed towards revival in 2016 driven by the arrivals from China and India, after the Himalayan country suffered badly in 2015 from a powerful earthquake, and India's blockade that kept tourists away. Nepal's Department of Immigration statistics showed that tourist arrivals from China to Nepal surged by 55.26 percent to 104,005 in 2016 on year-on-year basis.

