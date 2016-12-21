9th edition of India Art Fair to start February 2
The India Art fair is touted as one of South Asia's biggest events for modern and contemporary art, which will see an increased visibility for regional art spaces and collectives. The ninth edition of India Art Fair that is all set to begin in Fberuary, will seek to promote both regional and global art, with an impressive line-up of Indian and international exhibitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec 4
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC