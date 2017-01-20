2014 Peaceful Evening on the Phewa

I spent 4 nights in the Pokhara Valley and this image was taken on my first evening there. As I stood by the lake, taking photos, an elderly local man stopped by to exchange the usual greetings and towards the end of the conversation, as the sun was going down behind the mountains on the opposite bank, he simply asked: "Beautiful Nepal?" And when I nodded my head he added: "Too beautiful..." These boats are used for fishing and as transport for locals and tourists alike.

