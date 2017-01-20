2014 Kantipath

Having spent the first evening in Nepal visiting Kathmandu Durbar Square , the next morning found me in Kantipath, a long street on the outskirts of Thamel , waiting for a bus to Pokhara. While standing there and looking around, I decided to experiment with high ISO settings and took a few street snapshots.

Chicago, IL

