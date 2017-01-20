2014 Hot Dal by the Phewa

A food stall by the lake Phewa where I bought a bowl of dal sprinkled with crushed Puri bread. I won't be remembered as a good customer though, as I paid with a 1000 rupee note for a 200 rupee meal.

Chicago, IL

