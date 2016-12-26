We shouldn't be able to sue for medical malpractice
Among the many promises that Donald J. Trump made during the presidential campaign was that he would reduce the cost of health care. Like many of his other promises, he was vague about how he would do it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08)
|Dec 4
|jack22
|158
|Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Lynn
|1
|Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15)
|Sep '15
|Muslims are liars
|4
|After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|John
|1
|Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|be careful
|1
|New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Kate
|1
|Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|NIK
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC