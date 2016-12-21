UDMF to stage mass protest demanding ...

UDMF to stage mass protest demanding amendment before polls

9 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 31 : The United Democratic Madhesi Front has announced plans to hold a mass protest in the major cities around the country denouncing the Big 3's preparation to announce the date of polls. [NK World] In a press briefing in Kathmandu on Friday, the UDMF announced that the mass protest would take place on Monday and would demand amendment before the announcement of date for polls.

Chicago, IL

