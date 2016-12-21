UDMF to stage mass protest demanding amendment before polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec. 31 : The United Democratic Madhesi Front has announced plans to hold a mass protest in the major cities around the country denouncing the Big 3's preparation to announce the date of polls. [NK World] In a press briefing in Kathmandu on Friday, the UDMF announced that the mass protest would take place on Monday and would demand amendment before the announcement of date for polls.

