Three UN staffers abducted in Sudan r...

Three UN staffers abducted in Sudan released

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Newkerala.com

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 20 : Three United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees staff members including two Nepalis who were abducted on November 27 from El Geneina, Sudan, have been safely released. [NK World] UN refugee agency staffers Sarun Pradhan and Ramesh Karki from Nepal and Musa Omer Musa Mohamed from Sudan were abducted by a group of armed men from Sudan's strife-torn Darfur region, reports the Kathmandu Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec 4 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,810

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC