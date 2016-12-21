Three UN staffers abducted in Sudan released

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 20 : Three United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees staff members including two Nepalis who were abducted on November 27 from El Geneina, Sudan, have been safely released. [NK World] UN refugee agency staffers Sarun Pradhan and Ramesh Karki from Nepal and Musa Omer Musa Mohamed from Sudan were abducted by a group of armed men from Sudan's strife-torn Darfur region, reports the Kathmandu Post.

