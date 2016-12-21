The Slow Strangulation of a South Asi...

The Slow Strangulation of a South Asian Magazine

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New Yorker

Like many Asians who come to the United States for graduate school, the Nepali journalist Kanak Mani Dixit hoped to eventually return home. He arrived in New York in 1980 to pursue a master's in international affairs at Columbia University, and stayed on to earn a second graduate degree from the Columbia School of Journalism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Yorker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The sex industry is blooming in...Nepal (Feb '08) Dec 4 jack22 158
News Mount Everest awaits Lethbridge man (Mar '16) Mar '16 Lynn 1
News Hampton pastor's trip sparks interfaith dialogue (Aug '15) Sep '15 Muslims are liars 4
News After quake, monsoon troubles for Nepal (Jul '15) Jul '15 John 1
News Nepal trekking agencies doubt Annapurna safety ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 be careful 1
News New research maps out trajectory of April 2015 ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Kate 1
News Nepal quake forces 'living goddess' to break se... (Jul '15) Jul '15 NIK 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,815

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC