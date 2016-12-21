Teleseismic depth estimation of the 2...

Teleseismic depth estimation of the 2015 GorkhaaS'Nepal aftershocks

The depth of 61 aftershocks of the 2015 April 25 Gorkha, Nepal earthquake, that occurred within the first 20 d following the main shock, is constrained using time delays between teleseismic P phases and depth phases . The detection and identification of these phases are automatically processed using the cepstral method developed by Letort et al., and are validated with computed radiation patterns from the most probable focal mechanisms.

Chicago, IL

