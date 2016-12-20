Rotary Nowra boosts inspirational humanitarian work
Every now and then Rotary guest speakers surprise Rotarians with the humanitarian projects that they have taken on without the financial support of governments or International humanitarian organisations like Rotary. VISION: Nowra Rotarian Phil Presgrave thanks Keith Bourke for his talk and presents him with a cheque to continue his inspirational humanitarian work in Nepal.
