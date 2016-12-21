New Zealanders too often ignore the u...

New Zealanders too often ignore the ugly side of Nepalese tourism

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Nicholas Boyack has been a regular visitor to Nepal since 2008, trekking to some of the most remote parts of the country. There is, he says, an ugly side to Nepalese tourism - the exploitation of porters and the trafficking of children that New Zealanders too often ignore.

