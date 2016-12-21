Nepal's national flag carrier to re-e...

Nepal's national flag carrier to re-enter China

Kathmandu, Dec 26 : Nepal Airlines Corporation, the state-owned entity, is seeking a landing permit at Guangzhou international airport as it plans to re-enter China after nearly a decade. [NK World] The NAC, which has long been operating flights to Hong Kong, discontinued its air service on Kathmandu-Shanghai route in 2008 due to shortage of planes, Xinhua news agency reported.

