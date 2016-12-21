Nepal's ex-king Gyanendra: national unity under attack

Nepal's national unity is under attack and its people must act to save it, former King Gyanendra said on Wednesday, in some of his most critical political comments since being toppled by a parliamentary vote eight years ago. Nepal's former King Gyanendra listens to a well-wisher during his 65th birthday celebrations in Kathmandu July 7, 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.